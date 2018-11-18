Nigeria: Buhari Hails Team, Commends Spirited, Disciplined Display

Photo: Daily News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following the 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in Johannesburg, yesterday.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the team for their spirited and disciplined performance against a very formidable opponent, which earned them qualification with the final match against Seychelles a mere formality.

"Having keenly followed the senior national football team's progress in the qualifying stages, President Buhari is enthused by their confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, and recommended these attributes to other Nigerians," the President said.

He equally commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa, who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players, for a job well done, and assured them of the unflinching support of the Federal Government going forward.

The President wished the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroun.