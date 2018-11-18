Nigeria: 2019 Election Budget Delay - Group Alleges Threat to Democracy

Accredited election observers have raised concern that further delay in release of the budget to fund 2019 general elections is a threat to Nigeria's democracy.

The Movement for Transparent Election (MTE) said it is unacceptable that, less than 100 days to election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is yet to receive funds.

The body said it is obvious politicians are not putting the country first and that some interests are working hard to frustrate effective conduct of 2019 elections.

The convener of MTE, Mr. Abiodun Ajijola, said: "It should be noted that Nigeria is in a critical moment, when something has to be done urgently.

MTE called on President Buhari, the National Assembly and House of Representatives to work together to ensure that it becomes a reality.