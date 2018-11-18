Nigeria: Minister Threatens to Blacklist Contractors Over Poor Delivery

Displeased over poor job delivery, the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani, has threatened to blacklist some defaulting contractors.

The minister stated this at the weekend in Cross River, while inspecting road and flood projects in Calabar South and Calabar Municipal local councils.

Usani, who was displeased after seeing the shabby road construction and flood control work at O'dwayer Street in Calabar South, demanded that the contractors should return to site or face being excluded in other projects.

He said: "My impression is not uniform concerning all the projects, the road in Calabar South is very poorly done and there are some contractors that we are going to necessarily blacklist."