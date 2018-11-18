Nigeria: Government to Introduce Coding, Software Development in Primary Schools

The Federal Government has begun moves to change the curriculum such that pre-primary school pupils will be taught software development and coding.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this known at the just-concluded 50th National Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) in Abuja.

He said government is worried because youths that are not Information and Communications Technology or (ICT) compliant would become unemployable in future, adding that this was what informed government's decision to infuse educational development in its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He said: "One of the most important features of that human capital development plan is Science Technology, Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education. The focus is on employability skills from basic learning in primary school all the way up to tertiary education."

President of CIPM, Mr. Udom Inoyo, said there was need for Nigeria to shift focus from oil to human capital development.