Tanzania: Govt Steps Up Efforts to Address Newborn Mortality

THE government has taken measures to reduce newborn mortality in the country by setting up neonatal wards in all hospitals and improve provision of their services.

According to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Executive Director, Professor Lawrence Museru, who was speaking recently on behalf of the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, the measures will help reduce newborn deaths and guarantee better services to children, especially premature babies.

According to Prof Museru, Tanzania was facing a challenge of newborn deaths, where most of them are premature babies. According to statistics, he said 13 up to 17 per cent of all children born in Tanzania were delivered prematurely.

The MNH executive director said though various programmes are underway, in a period of two years the government through the ministry of health and Regional Administration and Local Government has taken measures to ensure that all hospitals set up neonatal wards.

"We started with Kangaroo Mother Care, and now we have established newborn wards ... this will help a lot to address challenges in provision of neonatal care services," he said.

He noted that the government through the ministry has been coordinating various programmes with the aim of reducing mortality rate for neonates and children under five.

The programmes included helping babies' breath, expanding neonatal services by building special wards for newborns in municipal and district hospitals and providing training to health personnel on essential newborn care.

"These programmes have helped a lot in reducing neonatal deaths, although there are still some challenges which need to be addressed in order to further minimise the deaths," he said.

He commended the Paediatric Association of Tanzania and MNH for organising the symposium which will help increase efficiency in provision of neonatal services.

Prof Museru noted that the conference was in line with the commemoration of the World Prematurity Day, calling on all stakeholders to join forces in strengthening provision of neonatal services in the country.

PAT President, Dr Sekela Mwakyusa said the symposium with the theme "Every Breath Counts" was important because it will help the health experts to chart out ways of serving the newborn from the dangerous period 0-28 days.

Dr Edna Majaliwa, a Paediatrician at the Muhimbili National Hospital said that there were various factors which led to preterm birth, such as health complications and insufficient blood.

She said that such challenges could be addressed if expectant mothers will attend antenatal clinic as soon as they realise that they were pregnant.