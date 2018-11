Addis Ababa — The IGAD Ministerial Council met, Saturday, in Adis Ababa to review the progress of the implementation of the peace agreement in the State of South Sudan.

Foreign Minister, Dr.Derderi Mohammed Ahmed said in a press statement that the ministers commended the keenness of the southern parties to implement the agreement on the ground.

He underlined that the meeting stressed the necessity for doubling efforts concerning the implementation of the other agreement.