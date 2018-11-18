17 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chad: Al-Basher and Deby Review bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher met, Saturday, on the sidelines of the activities of the AU Emergency Summit Conference on Istitutional Reform, the Chadian President Idris Deby and reviewed with him the bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Minister, Dr.Derderri Mohammed Ahmed said in a press statement that the meeting discussed issues of common interest and the joint coordination concerning linking the two countries's roads and railways.

He added that the meeting also, touched on means for strengthening the joint cooperation to make a success the President Al-Basher Initiative on Central Africa.

