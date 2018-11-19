Kenya: Jepchirchir Back to Reclaim World Record

Former world half marathon record-holder Peris Jepchirchir wants her record back.

Jepchirchir, who enjoyed the record for one month before it was shattered by compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei, said that she was bitter she could not enjoy the record for some time, but nonetheless happy to have entered the history books.

Fresh from maternity leave, Jepchirchir ran her debut in the Kass International Marathon in Eldoret on Sunday finishing third in 2:39:16 behind second-placed Beatrice Ruto (2:45:07) and winner Cynthia Jerop (2:39:16).

"I want to train well as I look forward to being in the history books again by breaking another world record in half marathon. I enjoyed the record for a month only to be lowered by my compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei but soon I will lower her time," hinted the Kapsabet-based athlete.

Drawing inspiration from four-time New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany, Jepchirchir said that she will continue training before she debuts in an international race.

"I used the Kass International Marathon to gauge my performance and coming third shows that I can make it. I'm eyeing an international race where I want to also do well before I enter into big marathon races," she revealed.

Her husband/coach Davis Ng'eno expressed satisfaction with her third place finish at the Kass Marathon.

"She only trained for six months and the result is good. With more training and concentration I know she can do well even delivering another world record," said Ng'eno.

Jepchirchir held the 21km record at 65:06 but Jepkosgei improved the mark to 64:52 at last year's Prague Half Marathon in April before going on to slash one second off her own mark to 64:51 at the Valencia Half Marathon in October.