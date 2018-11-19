Nigeria: Don't Set Nigeria Ablaze, Buhari Cautions Politicians - Starts Re-Election Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to politicians to go about their 2019 election campaigns peacefully.

He made the appeal at the an event to kick off his campaign for re-election with the launch of a "campaign manual/next level document" at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

"I am not unmindful of the fact that the National Assembly and the presidential campaign starts today, I will implore candidates to go about the campaigns peacefully and decently," the president said.

"We have no other country than Nigeria , let us not set it ablaze because of politics," he added.

Based on the official time table of the electoral commission, INEC, campaigns for the presidential and national assembly elections start today (Sunday) across Nigeria.

The presidential and national assembly elections hold same day on February 14. Details later.