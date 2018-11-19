Kenya: KCPE Results Ready to Be Released, President Kenyatta Says

Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation

Juja — President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams has been completed and the results are ready for release.

He said that this year's KCPE was free of cheating and other malpractices.

"There was very little cheating or abuse during this year's exam and I thank the parents, teachers and candidates. We want to congratulate all those who contributed into making the exams a success," said the President.

President Kenyatta spoke at Gachororo village in Juja Constituency where he attended Sunday Service and presided over a fundraising for a new church.

He reiterated his recent promise that no candidate who sat for KCPE will miss admission to secondary school.

He urged parents of KCPE candidates to ensure that their children transit to secondary schools because their positions are already guaranteed and the government will meet the cost of their education.

President Kenyatta also reiterated his recent remarks that the church should play a bigger role in strengthening the morality of the nation.

He said Kenya has always been known to be a nation of great faith but of late it appears to be losing grip of its moral character.

"We must restore the moral fibre of our nation through better partnership between the State and the Church," said the President.

President Kenyatta also urged Members of Parliament to pass the Bill on Gender Equity to satisfy the requirements of the Constitution.

"Let us act according to the Constitution and pass the law on gender equity," said the President.

Other leaders who spoke at the Church included Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.