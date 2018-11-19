Nigeria/Cameroon: Buhari Wants Eagles Fly Higher in Cameroon 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Super Eagles of Nigeria to build on their successful qualification campaign and do the nation proud at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles qualified after drawing 1-1 against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg Saturday.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja said he joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the team for their spirited and disciplined performance against a very formidable opponent which earned them qualification with the final match against Seychelles a mere formality.

According to the statement," Having keenly followed the senior national football team's progress in the qualifying stages, President Buhari is enthused by their confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, and commends these attributes to other Nigerians."

He also commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players, for a job well-done, and assured them of the unflinching support of the Federal Government going forward.

The President wished the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.