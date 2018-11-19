18 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Buhari Wants Eagles Fly Higher in Cameroon 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Super Eagles of Nigeria to build on their successful qualification campaign and do the nation proud at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles qualified after drawing 1-1 against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg Saturday.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja said he joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the team for their spirited and disciplined performance against a very formidable opponent which earned them qualification with the final match against Seychelles a mere formality.

According to the statement," Having keenly followed the senior national football team's progress in the qualifying stages, President Buhari is enthused by their confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, and commends these attributes to other Nigerians."

He also commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players, for a job well-done, and assured them of the unflinching support of the Federal Government going forward.

The President wished the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Nigeria

X-raying the Five-Fold Manifest of 2019 Presidential Contenders

The die is cast. Nigerians have entered into the first phase of the graduated excursion to the crucial 2019 election.… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.