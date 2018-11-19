Nigeria: Rohr Cautiously Optimistic of Winning 2019 Afcon

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr would not stick out his neck to make a bold prediction that the team will win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after the Eagles made good their qualification last weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He stated that the Eagles would rather continue to build on their successes with the hope that they will have a good outing in the tournament billed for Cameroon. The Eagles are making a return to the tournament after missing the 2015 and 2017 editions. Late coach Stephen Keshi against all odd won the title 2013 in South Africa.

"It's too early to start talking about winning. We have a very young squad and we learned a lot at the World Cup," said Rohr.

"Hopefully, the older players can help us, I can also hope that all our players stay fit."

He said qualifying for the AFCON was like mission accomplished.

"After reaching the World Cup, this was our second target, we did it,"