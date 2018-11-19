Malawi: Kainga Releases Single Titled 'Gada' Inspired By King Monada of Idibala

Comedians-cum-musician, Gift Kainga popularly known as DJ Zimbabwe has come a topic of discussion in different social media platforms with his newly released song titled 'Gada' a cover to south African based king Monada's song 'Mwalwedhe'.

'Mwalwedhe' is a song which has come with a unique dancing antics of collapsing (Idibala) and carries a message that encourages people in relationships to be faithful and love each other.

Speaking in an interview Gift Kainga said as an artist he also fall in love and appreciated other talents and that is what prompted him to localise King Monada's song by blending in local language.

Kainga said 'Gada' is not just a mare club song but rather a significant song which is encouraging people to refrain from immoral behaviours of having multiple sexual relationships and also cheating in Marriages.

"The fact that the song went viral and people love it, I thought it is wise to re-do it using our local language and sensitise my fans about the dangers of having multiple relationships", he said.

According to Kainga currently enjoying massive air play in different local radio stations, the song has received positive feedback from within and abroad.

"I am happy that people can be able to appreciate my talent and creativity, I'm getting more positive feedback and I am not stopping here but will do more", he said

He also unveiled that currently he is in the studio working on his new mixtape which will be released soon.

The song can be accessed on http://mikozinetwork.com/2018/11/music-dj-zimbabwe-gada/