Nigeria: Environmental Policy Document Underway in Niger Delta, Says Minister

Calabar — Mintister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has disclosed that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs would soon release an environmental policy and action document.

He made the disclosure in Calabar at a workshop by the Ministry on Niger Delta Region Climate Change programme (NDRCCP)/Stakeholders Validation Workshop, and launching of NDRCCP document.He said the document, which is also aimed at transforming the region, would check the impact of environmental discontent, as well as radioactive elements like sooth.Usani disclosed that the document would guide human activities that could create negative impact on the environment.

The minister stated that the region and the country never had radioactive elements, until human activities changed the situation."We have a task to let all know that we are all stakeholders in the issue, so we should device a means of tackling environmental issues.He disclosed that people suffer from cancer, especially in central and northern parts of Cross River State, due to environmental exploitation.

He said the "NDRCCP document is a draft, but we will flesh it up with our professionals to make it a worthy document."He canvassed the need for Nigeria to collaborate with West African countries on environmental issues and others, because if Nigeria is isolated, the whole world will suffer. "Once Nigerian border is shut, West Africa would be closed," he said.