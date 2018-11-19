Kenya: Liverpool's 'Forgotten' Striker Divock Origi Eyes Sh3 Billion Exit

Origi has struggled for game time at Liverpool having fallen down the pecking order behind fellow strikers Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge.

Out favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been linked with a move to either English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers or Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to reports in the English media, Origi could make his move to one of these two teams in January 2019.

The 23-year old forward, whose father is Kenyan, has struggled for game time at Liverpool having fallen down the pecking order behind fellow strikers Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge.

LOAN SPELL

Formerly at Lille in France, the Belgian international has only made one appearance this season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Now reports in England suggest that Wolves have had a long standing interest in the player who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

He is currently valued at Sh3 billion but this is not expected to be a problem for Nuno Espirito's side who are struggling to score goals in the Premiership.

WORLD CUP APPEARANCE

Galatasaray are on the other hand reported to be more interested in a loan deal.

Origi, who turned down the opportunity to play for Kenya in favour of Belgium, has scored 21 times in 78 appearances for Liverpool.

He shot to the limelight after scoring for Belgium at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.