Rwanda: Over 2000 Patients Benefit From Free Eye Treatment Service

Patients with vision impairment from Kibogora Hospital and 300 inmates from Rusizi Prison were freely treated during a weeklong service held in Nyamasheke and Rusizi districts.

Jean Rwangabwoba, a village leader who benefited from the service has been suffering from vision impairment for the past seven years, something that was a barrier to effectively serve the community.

"Sometimes, I would receive messages from my superiors but failed to read them to the people. This complicated my work," he said. "I delayed to go for treatment because Spectacles are expensive and medical insurance doesn't cover them".

Immaculee Mukamusoni, another patient, from Kagano sector, was grateful that she could resume doing her daily chores without any difficulty.

Being a Christian, Mukamusoni added that the glasses will help her to read the Bible clearly.

The activity was spearheaded by a team of doctors from Global Aid Network in partnership with Kibogora Hospital and Campus for Christ.

According to Dr Sarathiere Kanyarukiko, the Director General of Kibogora Hospital, the act symbolises Christian love for people who need help.

"This is a crucial deed because it helps people to improve their health. Eye treatment is expensive because there are some eye diseases which need special treatment," Kanyarukiko added.

Mary Beth Berry, a team leader of Global Aid Network, noted the support comes in addition to spreading the word of God.

"The kindness and love of Jesus Christ should go with helping people. At Kibogora, we have been doing vision clinics, testing people's vision and giving them glasses to help them be able to read or have their vision back".

Last year, a total of 1000 patients benefited from a similar service in the hospital.