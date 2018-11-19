Rwanda: Keeper Ndayishimiye Linked With Move to AFC Leopards

Former Rayon Sports goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye is being linked with a move to Kenyan giants AFC Leopards.

The 30-year old confirmed the ongoing talks with AFC Leopards during an exclusive interview with Sunday Sport on Saturday.

Bakame has been unemployed since his indefinite suspension by Rayon Sports in May for allegedly faking injuries to miss important games, conspiracy against his own team and using media to defame the club.

The former APR and Atraco FC (now-defunct) goalie has since sued Rayon Sports in Rwanda Football Association and threatened to take the club to courts for his "unfair and illegal" dismissal.

"I and AFC Leopards are in advanced talks. All I am waiting for is a release letter from Rayon Sports so I can be offered a contract. I will sign a two-year deal," said Bakame.

An aggrieved Bakame further added that, "I have been patient enough with the unfair treatment from Rayon Sports, if they don't release me this time, I will take a legal action against the club."

Ndayishimiye made a name for himself when he won the CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2009 with Atraco after beating Sudanese giants Al Merreikh in Khartoum.