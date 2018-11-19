Rwanda: Byukusenge Wins Central Challenge

Saturday
Top ten elite &U23
1. Patrick Byukusenge (Benediction) 3:32:36
2 Mathieu Twizerane (CCA) 3:33:03
3 Jean Ruberwa (Nyabihu) 3:33:28
4. Uwiduhaye (Benediction) 3:33:40
5. Didier Munyaneza (Benediction) 3:34:01
6. Moise Mugisha (Fly club) 3:34:01
7. Samuel Mugisha (DiData) 3:36:08
8. Seth Hakizimana (Les Amis Sportifs) 3:36:08
9. Gasore Hategeka (Nyabihu) 3:36:08
10. Fidel Dukuzumuremyi (Fly club) 3:38:39
Rwanda international and Benediction Cycling Club rider Patrick Byukusenge won Central Challenge race on Saturday to mark his first victory in this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup.
The 27-year old outpaced Mathieu Twizerane 5km from the finish to claim the 126km race from Musanze District via Ngororero to Muhanga District in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 36 seconds.
The Cycling Club for All (CCA) rider finished in second position, 27 seconds behind the winner. Jean Damascene Ruberwa (3:33:28) of Nyabihu Cycling Club completed the top three podium.
Byukusenge is the 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup winner.
In the men's junior category, Jean Eric Habimana dominated the 100km race in 2 hours, 51 minutes and 27 seconds, a whopping 8 minutes and 23 seconds ahead of his closest contender Emmanuel Iradukunda. Eric Muhoza (3:00:08) finished third.
Josiane Mukashema outsprinted Benediction Club teammates Olive Izerimana, Genevieve Mukundane, Diana Ingabire, and Jacqueline Tuyishimire in a photo finish to win the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 5 seconds.
The five riders all used the same time to cover the 100km distance from Mukamira to Muhanga.
The Central Challenge is the second-last on the 12-race Rwanda Cycling Cup calendar.
