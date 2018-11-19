18 November 2018

Rwanda: Byukusenge Wins Central Challenge

By Peter Kamasa

Top ten elite &U23

1. Patrick Byukusenge (Benediction) 3:32:36

2 Mathieu Twizerane (CCA) 3:33:03

3 Jean Ruberwa (Nyabihu) 3:33:28

4. Uwiduhaye (Benediction) 3:33:40

5. Didier Munyaneza (Benediction) 3:34:01

6. Moise Mugisha (Fly club) 3:34:01

7. Samuel Mugisha (DiData) 3:36:08

8. Seth Hakizimana (Les Amis Sportifs) 3:36:08

9. Gasore Hategeka (Nyabihu) 3:36:08

10. Fidel Dukuzumuremyi (Fly club) 3:38:39

Rwanda international and Benediction Cycling Club rider Patrick Byukusenge won Central Challenge race on Saturday to mark his first victory in this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup.

The 27-year old outpaced Mathieu Twizerane 5km from the finish to claim the 126km race from Musanze District via Ngororero to Muhanga District in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 36 seconds.

The Cycling Club for All (CCA) rider finished in second position, 27 seconds behind the winner. Jean Damascene Ruberwa (3:33:28) of Nyabihu Cycling Club completed the top three podium.

Byukusenge is the 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup winner.

In the men's junior category, Jean Eric Habimana dominated the 100km race in 2 hours, 51 minutes and 27 seconds, a whopping 8 minutes and 23 seconds ahead of his closest contender Emmanuel Iradukunda. Eric Muhoza (3:00:08) finished third.

Josiane Mukashema outsprinted Benediction Club teammates Olive Izerimana, Genevieve Mukundane, Diana Ingabire, and Jacqueline Tuyishimire in a photo finish to win the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 5 seconds.

The five riders all used the same time to cover the 100km distance from Mukamira to Muhanga.

The Central Challenge is the second-last on the 12-race Rwanda Cycling Cup calendar.

