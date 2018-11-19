Rwanda/Central African Republic: Winless Amavubi Crash Out of Afcon 2019 Qualifying Race

Central African Republic twice came from behind to deny Rwanda's Amavubi a win in an explosive Group H AFCON 2019 qualifier at Huye Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides were facing off in a return-leg of the ongoing qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon.

The match started with intent with both sides looking for an early goal and it was a dream start for Amavubi who earned the opener after ten minutes through stand-in captain Jacques Tuyisenge from a sublime Fitina Ombalenga's assist.

The goal did not dampen the spirit of the Central African Republic players who quickly regrouped to mount a serious challenge that paid off in the 27th minute when Habibou unleashed a left foot rocket that caught Amavubi keeper Yves Kimenyi napping for a well-deserved equaliser to make it 1-1.

In the 45th minute, Tuyisenge completed his brace on the night with a rebound from a powerful shot from Meddie Kagere which was pushed away by CAR goalkeeper in another fantastic save as the tempo of the game continued to build up.

Central African Republic did not give up despite trailing the hosts throughout the second-half until midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia leveled with a 90+5 minute strike.

Rwanda came into the clash bottom of the log with one point, three behind CAR who occupy the third slot.

Later in the day, leaders Guinea were due to host Ivory Coast in another group H clash of match-day 5. By press time, the game was yet to get underway.

Going into the game, Guinea led the table with 10 points, three ahead of second-placed Ivory Coast.

Yesterday's result means that Amavubi are outy the running for a place in the 2019 Afcon finals. They bow out with two points, with an away tie against Ivory Coast left to play for the Rwandan team.

Sunday

Rwanda 2-2 CAR