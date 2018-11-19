Rwanda: Eastern Province to Prioritise Agribusiness in New 6-Year Plan

Districts in Eastern Province have committed to modernise the agribusiness sector in their respective jurisdictions, as part of a new six-year development plan unveiled at the provincial level.

Agriculture is the main source of income in the province but leaders agree that it largely continues to be traditionally done, hence fetching little for the farmers.

On Friday, all districts in the province presented detailed and varied plans in their District Development Strategy (DDS) (2018-2024) in a meeting attended by central government officials, civil society, private sector, the academia, among others.

The central objective for all districts is to increase agriculture productivity through improved technologies and value addition.

According to the plans, there are large-scale projects lined up in the province; a tomato processing plant in Bugesera District, a modern cattle market in Rwamagana District, and a large-scale irrigation project covering 7000 hectares in Kayonza District.

Other projects include a modern slaughterhouse in Gatsibo, fruits and banana processing plants in Kirehe, and Ngoma's plan to increase palm oil trees and pineapple plantations as well as establishing processing plants for both crops.

The Mayor of Bugesera, Richard Mutabazi, said each district has its own uniqueness and potential to fast-track development of their residents but for all districts, agriculture will be the magic bullet to achieve this.

"When we talk about mordernisation, we mean practising agriculture that will not be at the mercy of climatic conditions; whether it rains or not and that will be done through strong irrigation systems," he said.

"We are also lucky to have the Rwanda Institute of Conservation Agriculture whose construction is underway in Karama. The institution will be key to modernising agriculture in our district and beyond," said Mutabazi.

Aphrodise Nambaje, the Mayor of Ngoma, said their district decided to put strong focus on palm oil trees and pineapples to increase exports.

"Instead of importing palm oil from DR Congo or Burundi, we could plant oil palm trees on the shores of all the numerous lakes we have; Sake, Birira and Mugesera, especially in the buffer zones," he said.

Speaking at the event to unveil the plans, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resource, Geraldine Mukeshimana, said that processing plants can only be set when there is production to process, adding that districts should get the priorities in the right order.

She also urged the districts to ensure the youth are employed in those projects under the agribusiness sector.

Eastern Province Governor Fred Mufulukye urged districts to ensure adherence to the master plans such that construction of homes does not continue to encroach on land meant for agricultural activities.

"We have to follow the master plan, most districts did not initially have well detailed master plans, to know where construction works are supposed to be done and where to grow crops. If the master plans are respected, there will be no problem," he said.