Rwanda: Gisagara Beat Reg to Maintain Perfect Start

Reigning national volleyball league champions Gisagara overcame Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in a five-set thriller at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the 2018-19 season.

Left-attacker Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, skipper Vincent Dusabimana and newly signed DR Congo-born setter Ben Nakavoua were on form as the champions edged REG for a second time in two weeks following their preseason tournament's final, which also ended 3-2.

The hosts took the first set 25-23 but Dominique Ntawangundi's men quickly bounced back to claim the second set 25-15 before taking a 2-1 lead with a 25-22 third set.

REG captain Flavien Ndamukunda, left-attacker Olivier Ntagengwa and Christophe Mukunzi combined well to level with a 25-21 fourth set to force the game into the decisive fifth set, which was effortlessly claimed 15-9 by the visitors.

After match-day 2, unbeaten Gisagara lead the table standings with a 3:0 win ratio followed by UTB with a 3:1 ratio.

Saturday

Kigali

REG 3-2 APR

APR 3-1 Kirehe

REG 2-3 Gisagara

Ngoma

IPRC- East 2-3 IPRC- West

UTB 3-0 IPRC- West

IPRC- East 0-3 UTB