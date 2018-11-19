Nigeria: Lagos 2019 - Otedola Endorses Sanwo-Olu

Femi Otedola, the chairman of Forte Oil, has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Mr Otedola made his endorsement known via a post on his Instagram handle.

The oil magnate shared a picture of himself and Mr Sanwo-Olu, describing the APC guber candidate as his "childhood friend."

The Forte oil boss also disclosed that they had dinner at his residence Friday evening.

"Dinner at my residence yesterday evening, with my childhood friend APC Governorship Candidate @JideSanwoOlu. GOVERNOR IN WAITING!," the photograph which went viral was captioned.

The endorsement Saturday threw the social media community into frenzy, with many expressing surprise at the development.

Mr Otedola had been rumoured to be eyeing the governorship position in Lagos state, ostensibly on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. But the Forte oil boss, whose father, Michael Otedola, once governed Lagos, would later deny the claim.

Weeks after, ace journalist Dele Momodu would add to the suspicion when he declared that Mr Otedola would contest the guber seat in 2019. Mr Otedola, this time, maintained silence and the suspicion disappeared when the PDP in Lagos held its primaries and Jimi Agbaje emerged candidate of the party.

The oil magnate did not participate in the primaries.

On Saturday, social media commentators said his endorsement of Mr Sanwo-olu would add interesting twist to the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State.

Mr Sanwo-olu, the APC governorship candidate, picked the party's ticket after defeating incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the primaries held across the state.