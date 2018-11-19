Nigeria: Former FIRS Boss Emerges New President of Queens' College's Alumni Association

A former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, has emerged the new president of the Queens' College Old Girls Association (QCOGA).

Mrs Omoigui-Okauru defeated a former deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Funmi Tejuosho, by 174 votes to 61 to emerge victorious in Sunday's election into the alumni association of the elite girls-only secondary school.

She would be the president of the QCOGA from 2019 to 2021.

In a speech after the election, Mrs Omoigui-Okauru promised to do her best to steer the association to greater achievements.

She also thanked friends, family and well-wishers for their support.

"I am humbled by the nomination and vote of confidence in my ability to steer the association at this time," she said.

"I thank you for the support garnered since the nomination process, the active and silent campaigners, and the voters who set aside their time, and space on their phones/PCs to read my campaign materials and vote for me. Thanks too to all non members of the association who urged their friends and family members to vote for me.

"Special thanks to my husband, daughter and entire family, friends, staff, Abuja/North Chapter and Class of 73-78/80 who supported me through this entire process and in some cases at short notice just to ensure that we ran a good campaign. Special thanks to our very senior OGQCs that created the time to come personally to vote!," she said.

She also solicited the support of her opponent in the election, Mrs Tejuosho, as well as those of the outgoing executive of QCOGA.

Elections for the positions of vice president 1 and 2 as well as that of the association's treasurer were deferred till the association's next general meeting.

Below are the results of all the elections conducted on Sunday. Voting was done both physically and online.

President

Ifueko Omoigui Okauru - 174

Class of 1978

Funmi Tejuosho - 61

Class of 1982

General Secretary

Ayodele Onakoya Nee Onabokun - 124

Class of 1996

Alaeze Nmezi - 58

Class of 1986

Asst Gen Secretary

Nnenna Nwaokobia Nee Awa (unopposed)

Class of 1985

Financial Secretary

Titilayo Pratt Nee Akerele (unopposed)

Class of 1986

Social Welfare

Chiedu Nwokolo Nee Eseka (unopposed)

Class of 1986

Legal Adviser

Nwachi Otuogbodor nee Mbagwu (unopposed)

Class of 1979

Voting deferred to next general meeting for:

Vice President (1)

Vice President (2)

Treasurer