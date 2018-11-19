Nigeria: Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku for Jonathan's Book Launch Tomorrow

A book titled 'My Transition Hours' by former Goodluck Jonathan will be formally presented to the public on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

According to an announcement by the chairman, public presentation committee Amb Bashir Yuguda, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the special guest of honour at the occasion to be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Guests of honour include former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, former Heads of State General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Other guests of honour are presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and former vice president Mohammed Namadi Sambo.

Book reviewer is former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Salihu Alfa Belgore, while chief book launcher is former Minister of Defense Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma.

Royal father of the day is Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, and Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson is chief host.

Also expected at the event are Presidents Allasane Ouattara of Cote D'Ivoire, Alpha Conde of Guinea, Macky Sall of Senegal, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Adama Barrow of Gambia, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Ibrahim Kaita of Mali.

The President of Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina and Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa Mohamed Ibn Chambas are also expected to grace the book launch.