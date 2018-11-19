Tanzania: Zanzibar Set for Modern Psychiatric Hospital Soon

THE foundation stone of a modern mental hospital was laid here on Friday by Ms Asha Abdullah Ali, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health, who asked members of the public to stop stigma on people with mental problems, and for families to stop abandoning the patients.

Ms Ali, who officiated over the function on behalf of the absent Health Minister, said while the government has been working with development partners to improve health facilities and services in the country, individuals and the society should avoid stigma.

"It has taken us long to improve mental health hospital because of insufficient resources.

Fortunately, with support from Haukeland University Hospital of Norway, we are on track and soon we will have a modern mental hospital," Ms Ali said, adding that having improved healthcare is per National Health Policy Vision 2020, and party (CCM) 2015/2010 manifesto.