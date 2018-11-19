Namibia/Mozambique: Mambas Hunt Warriors, Wild Dogs

Mozambique on Sunday eliminated Zambia from the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualification race with the Mambas' 1-0 victory ensuring the battle for Group K's top two coveted spots will go down to the wire.

Striker Reginaldo Artur Faife's 62nd minute goal decided the hard-fought contest and condemned Zambia, African champions in 2012, to a second successive missed opportunity to play at the continental football showpiece.

There were no goals, but there was drama aplenty as the Brave Warriors and Guinea Bissau's Wild Dogs played a goalless draw in a pulsating Afcon qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

Namibia put in a great performance, creating numerous chances but their forwards could not put them away, with the result that the outcome of Group K will only be decided in the last round next March when Namibia play Zambia away and Guinea Bissau host Mozambique.

With the draw, Namibia and Guinea Bissau top the group on eight points each, followed by Mozambique a point adrift with Zambia on four points now eliminated from the reckoning. Mozambique revived their chances of finishing among the top two qualifiers from the group following back-to-back defeats to Namibia last month.

At the post match press conference, Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti was frustrated by his team's wasted chances, but still took a positive outlook and remained confident that Namibia will qualify for Afcon 2019.

"We wanted to win, but we didn't - we got a point, so we will take the point like a man and we will look to the last game to make sure we qualify. I'm angry about the chances we missed, but I have a smile on my face knowing that we are still on our way to Cameroon," he said.

Namibia certainly wasted a host of chances, but they turned on the style with an irresistible performance in front of about 8 000 singing and cheering fans.

They nearly got off to a glorious start when Petrus Shitembi hit the crossbar after only two minutes, while Ananias Gebhardt had a header from a corner tipped away.

With Shitembi, Willy Stephanus and Hendrik Somaeb on fire in midfield, more chances came their way but Hotto, Stephanus and Peter Shalulile all failed to find the target.

At the other end, Guinea Bissau also had their chances, with Brito Toni shooting wide, while Namibia keeper Virgil Vries brought off fine saves to twice deny Jose Lopez.

Just before half-time, Larry Horaeb brought off a goal-saving tackle on Piqueti Silva who broke into the box and took aim at the goals, only to be denied by Horaeb's stunning tackle.

Namibia's onslaught continued in the second half with Shitembi and Stephanus coming close, before Somaeb had a shot cleared off the line by Rudinilson Silva.

Vries was also in fine form, pulling off two fine saves from Lopez and Frederic Mendy.

Mannetti later brought on substitutes Benson Shilongo and Muna Katupose, but as Namibia's onslaught continued amidst a cacophony of cheers, drum beating and even the singing of the national anthem, they just could not find the target and Namibia had to settle for a point.

Mannetti remained positive and confident about their chances of qualifying for Afcon 2019.

"If you look at how difficult it was to put the ball into the net today, then it will be very difficult in Zambia, but I'm telling you it's going to be difficult for Zambia as well. As it stands we have eight points, and we are still on top of the group which is great, so let's not look at this draw as if we lost this match.

Mannetti also paid tribute to his players on a fine performance.

"I am happy that we got this point, it could have been worse, we could have been in a situation where we dominated things and then they steal a goal. Larry (Horaeb) made a wonderful tackle, Tebe (Lombaard) made a tackle, and Virgil Vries made a big save, so I have to tell my boys, thanks a lot for keeping us in this race.