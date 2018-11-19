Namibia: Tura Magic Maintain Unbeaten Run

Tura Magic maintained their unbeaten run in the Skorpion Zinc Women's Super League with a 4-0 victory against V Power Angels on Saturday.

It was also the Angels' first defeat of the season, and although they came back with a 2-1 victory against Namib Daughters on Sunday morning, their title aspirations took a big knock.

On Saturday, star striker Anna Shikusho got Magic's onslaught off with her 14th goal of the season, while further second half goals by Juliana Skrywer, Emma Naris and Millicent Hikuam gave Tura Magic the victory.

The result put Magic top of the log on 19 points from seven matches, and although V Power joined them on 19 points after beating Namib Daughters yesterday, they have played one match more.

Khomas Nampol maintained their title aspirations with a 6-0 victory against Right Way FC on Saturday.

Iina Katutua and Twelikondjela Amukoto each scored a brace and Shirley Cloete and Susanna Eises one goal each to put Nampol on 17 points and two points behind the leaders.

Despite their defeat yesterday to V Power, Namib Daughters put up a fine performance to beat Omaheke Queens 5-3 in Windhoek on Saturday morning, after trailing 3-2 at halftime.

Moriza Gawanas and Ignacia Haoses scored two goals each and Kylie van Wyk one goal for Namib Daughters, while Ndjavera Tjimunene, Winnie Kamuhenline and Hengari Tjikupe replied for Omaheke Queens.

Galz and Goals got full points over the weekend after beating Nust Babes 7-0 on Saturday, and Girls Football Academy 2-0 yesterday.

On Saturday, Julia Rutjindo and Beverley Uueziua scored a hattrick each and Iyaloo Rooi one goal, while Rooi and Shanice Daries scored their goals against Girls FA yesterday.

They now join Namib Daughters on 13 points, although Galz and Goals have a better goal difference.

Girls Football Academy managed to beat Unam Bokkies 1-0 on Saturday, with Christiaan Kahozu scoring the winning goal.

Girls FA are now sixth on the log on eight points, while Unam Bokkies remain bottom of the log on two points.