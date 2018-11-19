18 November 2018

Kenya: Kimanzi Makes Five Changes Against Mauritius

By Vincent Opiyo

Emerging Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has made five changes in the team to face Mauritius Under-23 in the return leg of the first round 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations/ 2020 Olympic Games qualifier set for Anjalay Stadium, Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo starts ahead of Brian Bwire who was barely tested in the 5-0 win in the first leg on Wednesday. KCB defender Mike Kibwage has rested Johnston Omurwa who scored the opener at Kasarani.

In midfield, Tobias Otieno from Sony Sugar makes his debut ahead of Teddy Osok with Mathare United's Ahmed Abdallah playing behind Piston Mutamba upfront. AFC Leopards winger Jaffari Owiti gets the nod ahead of James Mazembe who scored the second goal at Kasarani.

Starting XI:

Timothy Odhiambo (GK), David Owino, Yusuf Mainge, Joseph Okumu, Mike Kibwage, Tobias Otieno, Ibrahim Shambi, Ahmed Abdallah, Jaffari Owiti, Ovella Ochieng', Piston Mutamba

Subs:

Brian Bwire (GK), Johnston Omurwa, Lennox Ogutu, James Mazembe, Teddy Osok, Alwyn Tera, Sydney Lokale

The match kicks off at 2pm EAT.

