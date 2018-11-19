Kenya: Jerop, Kemboi Emerge Kass Marathon Champions

Cynthia Jerop and newcomer Jackson Kemboi are the winners of this year's Kass International Marathon held in Eldoret on Sunday.

The athletes braved chilly weather conditions to win their respective races in one of the toughest courses in the country.

Jerop, who was second in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon last month, clocked 2:39:16 to finish first ahead of Beatrice Ruto who came a distant second in 2:45:07. Debutante and former world half marathon record holder Peris Jepchirchir was third in 2:46:15.

"I came to participate in the race as part of my usual long run. After 10km, I reacted and no one followed me and that's how I was able to control my pace to the finish line," said Jerop.

The athlete who trains in Kapsabet said she is happy to have won the race and will be taking some time off to recover before she resumes training with focus on the World Cross Country Championships to be held in Denmark in March.

"The season has come to an end and I will be taking some time to rest and recover because running two marathons in three weeks is not a joke," she admitted.

"I would also love to be in the Kenyan team that will be heading to the World Cross Country Championships. I'm happy the trials will be held in Eldoret which is advantageous to me," added Jerop.

In the men's race, Jackson Kemboi emerged winner in a time of 2:20:27. He was closely followed by Silas Mwetich who clocked 2:21:10. Dennis Kiptoo sealed the podium places in 2:21:14.

"The race was tough but I had prepared well. It was competitive and that's why I ran from behind up to the 36km mark where I increased my pace before beating one athlete (Mwetich) who was ahead of me in the last few kilometers," said Kemboi.