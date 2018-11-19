Kenya: KGU's Ndiritu Nails Captain's Prize at Vet Lab

Four birdies, three on the front nine, propelled the handicap 11 Njani Ndiritu to an impressive victory in the Captain's (Mark Karobia) Prize sponsored by Isols and Huawei at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend.

Ndiritu, an executive of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), picked up birdies on the first, sixth and eighth on the first nine where he also dipped shots at the third, fourth, and fifth holes for an outward nine score of 22 points.

He however started the back nine with a double bogey at the par four-10th, dropped three single shots at the 11th, 15th and 16th though he concluded the nine with a birdie at the 18th for 20 points for his winning score of 42 points.

Then Curtis Orenge carded 40 points made up of 20 points in each nine to win the men's first prize. Paul Njoki was second on 38 points.

Rael Munoru emerged the best in the ladies' section with 34 points.

Taking the gross title was handicap two Isaiah Otuke who carded level par 72 gross. The seniors title was won by George Warui who posted 34 points while the sponsors winner was Bhupesh Lakhani on 35 and the Junior winner Channelle Wangari on 27 points.

The guests were led by Sammy Mose of Nyeri on 35 points.

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow led the pros shooting one under par 71 gross to beat second placed home pro Nelson Simwa by two shots with Golf Park's Jacob Okello finishing third on four over par 76.

At Kiambu Golf Club, one of the club's leading golfers John Ngure carded net 69 to beat Patrick Wanjohi on countback and win the Doctors Golf Day. The handicap 12 Wanjohi won the men's first prize while finishing second on 70 nett was Joseph Muchigi.

Summarised results

At Nakuru Golf Club. Rift Valley LSK Golf Day: Overall Winner Sammy Ndungu 39 points, S.N. Wachira 38 cb Njuguna Njoka 38, Lady winner- Felistah Njeri 34 points, LSK Winner- Jennifer Mugweru 36, Ksiliha Gor 32. Senior Winner- S.N. Gachiu 34, Junior Winner- Trevor Hungi 32, Gross- Luther Kamau 31.

At Ruiru Sports Club. Gatundu Golf Day: Overall winner -- Patrick Karoki (20,22) 42 pts, Men winner: John Njenga 40 cb Michael Gitari 40, Benard Omondi 38; Lady winner: Ruth G Kamau 40; Winnie Mwangi 39, cb Winnie Kamau 39 pts; Sponsor men winner: V Gaitho 38, P. N Gaitara 35 pts; Sponsor Lady winner: Petty Kigwe 34, Lucy Njuguna 33; Gross: E N Ndungu 77 gross; Nines; Joseph Mugo 23, Paulino Mutegi. Junior winner: Dan Waruingi 25, Gatana Kiiru 24, Gatana Gachiri 20 pts.

At Nandi Bears Club. Vivo Energy: Overall winner-Eliud Kemboi 42 points, E. Mengech 39, Lady Winner Jane Koech 34, Guest winner was A. Kweya 31, Staff winner was F. Kimanzi 25 points.