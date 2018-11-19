Kenya: End of the Road for Kenya After Shock Denmark Defeat

Alex Obanda and Irfan Karim chalked half century each but failed to rescue Kenya as they slumped to a nine-wicket defeat to Denmark in their last ICC World Cricket League Group III Championship in Oman on Sunday.

The defeat, which was their third in the tournament, saw Kenya fail to earn promotion to ICC World Cricket League Group II next year.

Kenya had lost to Oman by five wickets and United States by 158 runs before recovering to beat Uganda by six wickets and Singapore by 12 runs.

They needed to outclass Denmark to have a chance of qualifying to Group II. Their qualification was also pegged on the result between United States and Singapore.

Denmark, who proved the spoilers, put the Kenyans to the crease after winning the toss and would restrict them to 217 all out in 49 overs.

Obanda knocked 59 runs off 80 deliveries for the loss of the third wicket while Karim cracked 64 runs off 99 balls before being tossed out for the seventh wicket.

Then skipper Hamid Shah and Freddie Klokker staged a thrilling 196 runs partnership not out. Shah smashed 105 runs of 149 balls that comprised 10 boundaries to clear the target with 27 balls to spare as Klokker also proved brilliant with the bat to get 80 runs off 97 balls.

It was Denmark's only victory in the tournament, having lost to Oman, USA, Singapore and Uganda.

On Sunday, hosts Oman completed a clean run in the six-nation tournament, crushing Uganda by 10 wickets to get promoted to Group II next year.

Uganda won the toss but elected to bat but Oman send them all back to pavilion for just 59 runs in 28.2 overs.

Then Twinkal Bhandari (22) Jatinder Singh (36) stepped to the crease to wipe out the target with ease to win with 196 balls to spare.

United States and Singapore face-off on Monday where victory for the Americans will see them claim the remaining promotion slot.

Victory for Singapore doesn't guarantee them promotion since they will have tied with USA on six points hence statistics will decide who gets the nod.

Oman top with 10 points, followed by United States with six points while Singapore and Kenya have four points each. Uganda and Denmark are joint bottom with two points apiece.