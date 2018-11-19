Kenya: Tundo Crowns Season in Style

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop in a Skoda Fabia won the Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday to record his fifth victory of the event.

Tundo, who had already sealed the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship title after winning the Safari, Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) and Rally Sport Club (RSC), Nanyuki and Eldoret rallies, beat teammate Onkar Rai by over two minutes at the end of the seven competitive stages of the Multiple Hauliers-sponsored rally.

Two accidents marred the event with Amaanraj Rai's Ford Fiesta burning to ashes in SS6 while Peirro Canobbio's Mitsubishi Lancer crashed in SS3. The section were in Stoni Athi.

Canobbio's navigator, Silvia Frigo was immediately flown by helicopter to a Nairobi hospital with suspected back injury. The crew were part of the late entries for the Guru Nanak Rally.

Tundo was excited but expressed feelings of a normal winner since the crew won its first Guru Nanak Rally way back in 1995, driving a Subaru Impreza Hatchback.

The crew won the Safari Rally, Kenya Motor Sports Club and Rally Sport Club Rally and the Nanyuki Rally in addition to their Sunday win.

Tundo has tackled about 131 major rallies including the East African Safari Classic rallies where he also navigated for Alastair Cavenagh.

Tundo has so far won 37 races including five Safari Rallies, four KNRC championships and one EA Classic Rally.

Jasi Chatthe, who won the 2015 ARC title, finished his first rally this season after three attempts. The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 driver was placed fifth overall a spot behind veteran Safari Rally driver, Ian Duncan in a Nissan Pickup who finished in fourth place.

Manvir Baryan, the reigning African champion, after winning four rounds of the 2018 ARC season (South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda), was placed third driving a Skoda Fabia.

Baryan, who made his rallying debut in the 2011 Guru Nanak Rally in a Subaru Impreza N14, has so far won only two Kenya National Rally Championship events -- Mombasa and Fly540 rallies respectively.

Among the leading casualties were Baldev Chager, the previous winner of the Guru Nanak Rally, Tejveer Rai/Zahir Shah (Mitsubishi Evolution 10), Asad Khan/Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza), Minesh Rathod/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) and Edward Maina/John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza).