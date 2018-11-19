Kenya: Broke Shabana Cry Out for Financial Help

Kisii-based community club Shabana are appealing for financial help from well-wishers to enable them honour their 2018/2019 National Super League fixtures when the new season gets underway on December 1.

In an interview with Nation Sport, club patron Jared Nivaton said they lacked a sponsor and were surviving through assistance from fans in the region.

"We had financial challenges last season while playing in Division One and struggled to honour our away matches. We fear that the same thing will happen this season and hinder our objective of qualifying for the Premier League," he said.

Nivaton said the newly promoted, self-supporting NSL side needs at least Sh20 million for the upcoming season to put an end to complaints about "peanuts" paid to players in terms of salary and allowances.

Nivaton announced that the club's management had organised a fund raising dinner on November 30 at Crown Plaza Hotel in Nairobi to help raise funds. Kisii Governor James Ongwae will be the chief guest.

"We are appealing to well-wishers to turn up in large numbers and help us raise funds for the club because we need at least Sh2 million per month for salaries and allowances as we look forward to running the club as a professional outfit," said Nivaton.

He revealed that the club had bolstered its squad by signing 17 new players following trials at Gusii Stadium two weeks ago.

"We shall conclude the signing process on Monday so that the players can concentrate on their pre-season training," said Nivaton. The club has so far played two build up matches losing to Kenyan Premier League sides Sony and Zoo Kericho, 3- 2 and 2-1 respectively.

Andrew Kanuli's charges open their NSL campaign with an away match against St Joseph's Youth at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on December 1.

Shabana are intent on returning to their glory days when they commanded massive support across the country alongside Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.