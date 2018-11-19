Kenya: Telkom Clinch Historic League Title

Telkom have retained their women's hockey Premier League title.

Telkom tossed to their record 19th consecutive cup success after second-placed Strathmore University's Scorpions were held to a goalless draw by Chase Amira on Sunday at City Park Stadium.

The draw means Telkom now have an unassailable lead of 33 points from 11 matches. Scorpions, who now have 28 points, have one match left against the record champions to end the season.

Scorpions needed to beat Amira so as to close in on Telkom and set up a potential title-decider on December 9 when the top two sides would clash in the season-ender.

Realistically, even if Scorpions were to win against Amira and Telkom, it could have been an uphill task to lift the title considering the huge goal difference set by Telkom.

Currently, Telkom have a goal difference of 58 against Strathmore's 26. Therefore Scorpion would need to win with at least 32 goals margin to be crowned champions.

In the other women's Premier League match, United States International University (USIU) crushed Sliders 3-0 to stay third but with an improved tally of 16 points. Veronica Maua and Beatrice Mbugua's goals in the second quarter gave USIU a 2-0 lead at the break.

Then skipper Grace Akumu would seal the victory with the last quarter field goal.

On Saturday, Butali Sugar maintained their lead at the summit of the men's hockey Premier League, stretching their tally to 54 points with a 2-0 win over Greensharks at City Park.

Merteen Fonteyn and Seth Oburu scored in quick succession in the 45th and 47th minutes respectively to hand Butali victory.

Butali lead defending champions Kenya Police by three points following Police's 2-1 mid-week victory against Parkroad Badgers.

While Butali have two matches to go, Police have four matches to complete their season.

Nairobi Simba pulled away from the relegation zone when they made light work of visiting Nakuru thrashing them 5-0. Harvir Ghataure claimed a brace in the 12th and 30th minutes. Allan Iningu, Peter Nyambura also scored in the 20th and 24th minutes to give Simba a 4-0 lead at the break. Then Davis Wanangwe would seal the victory for Simba just a minute on resumption.

Simba climbed two places to seventh with 23 points.

Strathmore University's Gladiators captain Festus Onyango starred in their 2-1 win over Parkroad Badgers 2-1 at City Park on Sunday.

The Kenyan international scored on 23 and 36 minutes before Parkroad's Gordon Odwuor cancelled one from a penalty corner on 42 minutes.

Victory for Gladiators sends them fourth with 29 points while Badger drop to eighth following Simba's resounding win.