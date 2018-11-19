Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Delegation in China

A 25-member Zanu-PF delegation yesterday left for China for a 10-day workshop aimed at sharing political and economic ideas, among other things. The delegation is comprised of Politburo and Central Committee members.

The workshop slated for November 20 to 30 will be held in Beijing and will be running under the theme "Party Building and Economic Development".

In an interview before their departure at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, head of delegation and Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke said the visit was aimed at sharing ideas and deliberate on how Zimbabwe could grow.

"I am leading a delegation of 25 people and it's an exchange programme," he said.

"What we want to do is to get their experiences and give them our experiences. You know, China is bigger than Zimbabwe in terms of economy and their party as well, so we have a lot more to learn from them than they have to learn from us.

"The issue of how to improve the economy will be a major aspect of our visit and how they developed their nation so that when we come back, we may be able to develop our nation as well."

Chinese consular Mr Zhao Baogang said the visit would be an opportunity for the two nations to mutually benefit from the exchange of views while strengthening bilateral relations.

"The purpose of the visit is to invite Zanu-PF senior officials to go to China to see the developments in our country and so we share the experiences of China," he said.

"We want a mutual and beneficial exchange of views. We want to help them with the economy and also strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides."