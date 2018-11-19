Nigeria: 2015 Polls' Funding - Serap Wants Saraki Probed

Lagos — The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has given Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission 14 days to investigate the allegation that Senate President Bukola Saraki spent billions of naira in states to influence the outcome of the 2015 elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

SERAP, in a letter dated November 17 by its senior legal adviser, Bamisope Adeyanju, said the allegation, if not thoroughly and transparently investigated, would undermine public faith in the country's democracy.

Saraki was alleged to have said in a leaked audio thus: "Out of the 36 states, I paid election money in 30. Some collected N300m, while some collected N400m, some collected N200m. The only states where I had nothing to do with were in the South-West. Even on the phone, I was calling and giving banks instructions."

SERAP said should INEC fail to carry out an investigation, it would institute legal proceedings to compel the commission and its chairman to discharge their constitutional and statutory responsibilities in the public interest.

SERAP also asked INEC to investigate the sources of other cases of campaign financing and contributions for the 2015 elections by politicians and supporters of the two main political parties, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party.

It urged the INEC boss to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in such investigation.

The SERAP also asked INEC boss to prosecute anyone suspected to be involved in the alleged campaign spending, "if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence of violations of international standards and national laws."

It stated: "Such spending, if allowed to continue, can shape policy-making after election, and improperly influence the decisions taken by the country's elected representatives who will most likely consider their contributions to political parties' campaign as 'investment' and thus seek returns on their purported investment to achieve electoral success for their party."

"Probing the sources of such spending would improve transparency and accountability in campaign spending and contributions. This is essential to curb abuse and mismanagement of Nigeria's resources."