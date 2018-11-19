South Africa: Gordhan, Malema and Evidence About Zuma Will Make for a Potent Week At State Capture Probe

analysis

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday is likely to be the most politically contested. Gordhan is the first sitting Cabinet minister to place former President Jacob Zuma at the epicentre of the probe into State Capture but he will run into a wall of dissent from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which campaigned for the former president to resign and which made Parliament a no-go zone for him.

On Sunday, EFF President Julius Malema announced that the party will protest at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, capping a sustained campaign by the party against Gordhan's testimony, which was leaked two weeks ago. The party wants Gordhan to resign on the same basis that it helped campaign for a resignation by former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene who was found to have lied about how many times he met the family at the core of South Africa's story of State Capture.

Gordhan's leaked affidavit starts the section on the Gupta family by stating:

"I have...