Kenyan Referees Handed CAF Assignments

Kenyan Fifa referees have been appointed to officiate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "D" qualifier pitting hosts Togo against Algeria at Kegue Stadium, Lome on Sunday.

Davies Omweno, who hails from Nakuru, will be the man at the centre.

Omweno, who was crowned the most improved SportPesa Premier League (SPL) centre referee of the year at the 2018 awards gala, will have compatriots Gilbert Cheruiyot from Eldama Ravine and Vihiga-based Tony Kidiya as his first and second assistants respectively.

The match kicks off at 4pm Kenyan time with Togo, coached by Frenchman Claude le Roy, seeking their second win in the qualification stage.

Togo sit third in the group with five points, two adrift of joint leaders Algeria and Benin who visit Gambia.

In a related development, two female Kenyan referees are in Ghana to officiate in the eleventh edition of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations that commences on Saturday.

Centre referee Carolyne Wanjala from Bungoma County and Mary Njoroge from Kikuyu were appointed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to handle some of the matches.

Mary Njoroge will be the second assistant in the opening match between Ghana and Algeria at Accra Sports stadium Saturday evening.