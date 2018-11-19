18 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Molefe Mum On Zondo Commission Invite

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Sunday would not confirm whether he had been invited to appear before to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

When contacted by News24, Molefe mumbled comment about the media house and then said the word "no".

When asked if this "no" was suggesting he had not been invited to appear before the state capture inquiry, the call was cut.

Earlier, Eyewitness News reported that Molefe had been extended the opportunity to either give evidence before the state capture inquiry or to call or question witnesses.

The commission resumes its proceedings on Monday, with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan expected to testify next.

Attempts by News24 to confirm with the Zondo commission that Molefe had been invited were unsuccessful.

Source: News24

South Africa

Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan to Take Stand at #StateCaptureInquiry

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan played a crucial role in protecting National Treasury and the fiscus, former… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.