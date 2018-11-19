19 November 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: Seven UN Soldiers Killed in DR Congo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
14 bodies of Tanzanian peacekeeper who were killed in the DR Congo arrived at Terminal 1 of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (file photo).
By Max Jungreis

Seven U.N. military personnel were killed during joint operations with the Congolese military in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Six of the dead were Malawian, and one Tanzanian.

Ten more peacekeepers were wounded, and another is missing, according to a statement from the U.N. secretary-general's spokesperson. Several Congolese soldiers and an unknown number of opposing combatants were also reportedly killed or wounded during the operations.

The fatalities occurred the near the city of Beni, in the North Kivu region, which is currently at the center of an Ebola outbreak ravaging the country. The French news agency AFP reported that U.N. peacekeepers and Congolese troops were engaged in an offensive against the ADF stronghold of Kididiwe.

The ADF is a rebel force with Ugandan origins that has been active in Congo in recent years.

A U.N. official speaking on condition of anonymity would not confirm that the fatalities were related to the offensive, although they did say they had occurred over the last two days, when the operation started.

The U.N. mission in Congo, MONUSCO, a force of about 18,000 soldiers, has been present in the DRC for almost two decades as the country has suffered through wars and constant internal violence.

More on This

Mutharika 'Shocked' By Killings of Malawian Soldiers in DR Congo

Malawian President Peter Mutharika said on Friday he was shocked about the loss of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF)… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.