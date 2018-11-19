Nigeria: 11 Killed, 2 Missing in Ogun Boat Mishap

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a boat conveying 29 passengers, mainly traders, capsized Wednesday on Tafa River, Maun 2 in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state, leaving 11 dead and two others missing.

The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said: "The boat was overloaded. It did not have light while ferrying passengers in the night. It had a head-on collision with a pillar in the river. The passengers were coming from Badagry in Lagos to Ipokia. It was the last boat left and all the 29 traders boarded the boat. 16 rescued alive, 10 died on the same day and one died Friday. Two of them are missing. There was no live jacket. There were marine at the site. Skipper arrested after he ran away."

Oyeyemi said the remains of the victims had been deposited at Ipokia morgue.

Meanwhile, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has commiserated with the people of the community over the incident.