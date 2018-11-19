Nigeria: Man Slips Into a Well, Dies in Lagos

In what some have described as a spiritual attack, a middle-aged man yesterday met his untimely death when he slipped and fell into a well he was working on at Olusesi Street, Ile-Iwe bus-stop, in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The man, identified exclusively to The Guardian as Agbese Agbeko, was said to be a Togolese and plumber by profession but also did other menial jobs in the area.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with The Guardian, Agbeko was trying to fix a pipe outside the well when he suddenly slipped into the well. Despite his screams for help and before sympathisers could rally round to rescue him, he died in the well.

The residents claimed the well wasn't so deep for him to have drowned quickly but must have sustained severe injuries from the fall, which hastened his death.

Some officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) alongside other emergency responders, including the Lagos Fire Service men, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the Nigerian Police, were later seen at the scene of the accident where Agbeko was later confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the well.

The body was recovered by the joint effort of stakeholders present at scene and handed over to a police inspector from the Ikotun Division of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigations.