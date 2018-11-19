Kenya: Nurses' Union Issues 21-Day Strike Notice Over Unmet CBA

Kisumu — The Kenya National Union of Nurses has issued a 21-day strike notice over failure by the two levels of government to implement a return-to-work formula.

The union's Secretary General Seth Panyako says the return to work formula was part of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) entered between them on November2, 2017.

Panyako says the strike notice is effective from November 19 if the return to work agreement dated November 2, 2017 is not fully implemented retrospectively from July 1, 2018.

The nurses are demanding an annual increase of Sh5,000 on uniform allowance and Sh3,000 increase on nursing allowance in the first year and Sh3,500 in the two subsequent years as per the CBA.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, the union also accused various County Governments for colluding with former chairman to defraud the union using various fraudulent accounts introduced in the IFMIS hence crippling the union financially.