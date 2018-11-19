Africa: AU Meeting Opens in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) opened today at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Among the issues to be discussed at the two day-the summits include the AU institutional reform process including reform of the AU Commission, the mandate of the AU Development Agency (AUDA) and financing the Union.

The 20th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of AU was held 14th - 15th November 2018.

Leaders from 45 countries are expected to attend the summit.