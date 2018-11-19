Somalia: Turkish Envoy Bekar Displays NISA Bodyguards, Hails Somali Security Agents

Outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Dr. Olgan Bekar on Friday expressed his trust on Somali security agents by sharing a photo of his and Somali bodyguards. Bekar's photo and message confirmed he is the first envoy to be protected by Somali security agents.

"We always commend our NISA protection team for the security of our Embassy. Thank you for your dedicated work" Bekar through the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu Facebook posted.

In the photo he is seen with about 8 armed and uniformed NISA agents and one Turkish Special forces. All envoys based in Mogadishu are protected by their country's security agents or extra security from Amisom.

In an emotional tweet through the embassy's twitter handle, Dr. Bekar said he would soon leave the 'Friendly and brother Nation' of Somalia and its beautiful people.

"I am proud of my four years of service and will never forget the love the Somali people have for our people and Country. Good bye Somalia" said the envoy.

Turkey has enjoyed close relations with Somalia since it intervened on in the 2011 famine.

The Asian country has it's largest embassy in the world in Mogadishu and has been training Somali security agents including the defunct Somali Airforce.