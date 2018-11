Residents say at least 10 people were killed when fighting erupted between the Sufi fighters Ahlul Sunnah Wa Jamaa and Alshabaab militants in Goola Goole Village, Radio Dalsan reports.

The village is approximately 100km south of Guri El in Galmudug regional state.

Farmaajo Hails Ethiopia's Abiy Govt For It's "Non Intereference" Policy On Somalia, Welcomes New...

According to a regional official fighting had started between local villagers and Alshabaab before ASWJ joined to back the latter.Ja