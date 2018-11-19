Namibia: Woman Denied Bail Over Neighbour's Murder

A WINDHOEK woman was denied bail by the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on Friday after she was arrested on allegations of killing her neighbour at Otjomuise last week.

Hortensia Mweshiyandja Kamati (32) allegedly fatally hit Johaness Kapewasha (37) on the head with a brick, according to Khomas regional commander, commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa.

The incident took place at 8ste Laan on Wednesday evening. She appeared in court on Friday.

On Thursday, The Namibian spoke to the suspect's boyfriend, Timo Mukungeli, who witnessed the incident. He said the victim had engaged in an argument with him and his girlfriend at their home earlier that evening. Their home is also a shebeen.

"My girlfriend (Kamati) and Kapewasha had an argument that day, but we stopped them. For a while, they were both calm. Then after a while, they started again, and we asked Kapewasha to leave our house, and he left," Mukungeli said.

He added that Kapewasha came back later that evening dressed in trunks and a T-shirt, holding a bottle and looking for a fight.

"At first he wanted to fight me, but I told him that I did not want to end up in jail. But my girlfriend did not stand back as she claimed that he had hit her with the bottle.

"I pushed her into the house so that she could not confront Kapewasha, but the next thing she used the back entrance, and she was outside," Mukungeli recalled.

He said Kamati had a brick with which she hit Kapewasha on the head.

"After she hit him, he fell down. When I asked her why she did it, she said he had hit her first. She was also bleeding from the head," said Mukungeli.

Nghisidimbwa said Kapewasha died on the spot, and that the suspect was arrested.

The Namibian visited the scene on Thursday, and found Kapewasha's family members cleaning up his blood. Efforts to talk to Kapewasha's family proved futile, as a family member who introduced himself only as Benjamin said the family was not ready to talk, and they must first meet as a family.

This newspaper called the family again yesterday, but they declined to comment.