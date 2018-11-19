Nigeria/South Africa: Nigeria Denied Victory As They Draw With Bafana

Johannesburg — SOUTHERN Africa's hopes for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are still much alive.

Five nations are presently the flag bearers of Southern African Development Community (SADC) with Madagascar having qualified already.

Other four nations with potential to emulate Madagascar comprise Angola, Namibia, South Africa and Group G leaders Zimbabwe.

This follows Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw with arch rivals Nigeria's Super Eagles at FNB Stadium Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

An own goal by South African defender Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi in the 10th minute while in an attempt to clear an in-swinger from Nigerian striker Samuel Kalu beat goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune all systems out.

However, Nigeria's lead was short-lived as Lebogang Mothiba equalised for the host (26th) following a clinical sitter by Percy Tau.

Tau beat his markers in the 12 yard box before unselfishly laying Mothiba to rifle home from close range.

Nigeria would have emerged victorious if their two goals were not ruled off-side.

However, the draw leaves SADC's five nations carrying hopes of making it to the AFCON final in Cameroon next year.

See logs of potential SADC teams to make history in next year's AFCON finals.

Group A

TEAM P W D L G Pts 1 Senegal 4 3 1 0 7 10 2 Madagascar 4 3 1 0 4 10 3 Equatorial Guinea 4 1 0 3 -4 3 4 Sudan 4 0 0 4 -7 0

Group E

1 Nigeria 4 3 0 1 7 10 2 South Africa 4 2 2 0 7 9 3 Libya 4 1 1 3 -4 7 4 Seychelles 4 0 1 3 -13 1

Group G

1 Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 4 8 2 DR Congo 4 1 2 1 1 5 3 Congo 4 1 1 2 -1 4 4 Liberia 4 1 1 2 -4 4

Group I

1 Mauritania 4 3 0 1 1 9 2 Burkina Faso 4 2 1 1 3 7 3 Angola 4 2 0 2 1 6 4 Botswana 4 0 1 3 -5 1

Group K

1 Guinea-Bissau 4 2 1 1 1 7 2 Namibia 4 2 1 1 1 7 3 Mozambique 4 1 1 2 -1 4 4 Zambia 4 1 1 2 -1 4