Eritrea: President Isaias Receives Message From Kenyan President

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki today, 17 November received message from President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya. The message was delivered to President Isaias by a Kenyan delegation headed by the Director General of National Intelligence of Kenya.

In his message President Uhuru congratulated the people of Eritrea and Ethiopia and their leaders for their courageous decision to make peace between the two countries and to advance cooperation in the region.

President Uhuru also extended an invitation to President Isaias to visit Kenya.

President Isaias accepted the invitation and said "It is a new era in the Horn of Africa and Kenya given its importance is expected to play an important role in reshaping the region.