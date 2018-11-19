Somalia Backs Saudi Arabia Prove Into Khashoggi Killing As CIA Probe Links MBS to Murder

Somali government on Saturday issued a statement in support of Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor steps to prosecute the perpetrators of journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder.

"The federal government of Somali welcomes the investigation announced by the public prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which took place the detainees in the case of the killing of the Saudi Citizen Jamal Khashoggi," the statement reads in part.

The government said the prosecutor's effort was a step in the right direction in the quest for justice.

Khashoggi a columnist for the Washington Post and a critic of the Saudi royalty was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2nd.

His body was later dismembered according to investigations.

In am earlier report by US media CIA has linked the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder concluding he ordered Khashoggi's assassination.

At Least 10 Killed In Alshabaab ASWJ Fighting

Turkish Envoy Bekar Displays NISA Bodyguards, Hails Somali Security Agents

"Gen Gabre" Arrested Over "Arms Sales" & Meddling In Somalia & Ethio-Somali State

This is the second statement issued by Mogadishu backing Riyadh on the Khashoggi murder saga.

Somalis on social media were quick to react to the statement.

"Once again the govt of #Somalia made a big mistake to withstand Saudi Arabia in #Khashoggi case. Lost focus on internal security. This army truck in flames was struck with IED by Al-shabab in Mogadishu today. Where r we going from here? Does Somalia've future under @M_Farmaajo? " Ahmed Laylon tweeted.

"Releasing official statements supporting Saudi Arabia's position/s is equivalent to opposing Turkey which keeps on calling out Saudi Arabia's lies on the killing of Mr. Khashoggi. Does Somalia have to lead the chorus every damn time? smh!" Mostly Abdi tweeted.

"It is not d first time but it is without doubt d most shameful. It cannot be defended on any ground. CIA verdict is out & the definitively said MBS ordered the killing of Khashoggi. There is nowhere to hide anymore. It's clear as crystal. This just a shameful statement.